Health Minister inspects KLIA screening facilities after swearing-in

SEPANG: Barely five hours after taking his oath of office as Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba wasted no time in going to the ground to inspect Covid-19 screening at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The minister who arrived at the airport at 8.20pm, said his presence at the country main gateway was to see for himself the screening process conducted by 150 ministry staff to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“At KLIA, they work round the clock seven days a week. We are also mobilising personnel at all other entry points on land and by sea to stop Covid-19 infection from abroad,” he told the media during the visit.

Dr Adham spent about an hour checking the preparedness of ministry employees in conducting screening as well as the effectiveness of body temperature scanning machines at KLIA arrival hall.

Before coming to KLIA, he was briefed on the latest Covid-19 development in the country at his office in Putrajaya.

Also present in the KLIA visit were deputy Health ministers, Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang as well as the ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Adham said among the matters discussed in the briefing included a proposal to encourage social distancing to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“In social distancing, we are encouraging the people to observe a distance of a metre apart,” he said.

He also advised the public to avoid crowded places or gatherings for the time being.

In this regard, Dr Adham assured the Health Ministry would spare no efforts to trace all close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases to contain the infection. — Bernama