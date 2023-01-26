Health Minister to attend WHO’s EB meeting in Geneva

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pic) will attend the 152nd session of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Executive Board meeting in Geneva, Switzerland from Jan 30 to Feb 7, her first official visit to a foreign country since being appointed to the post.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement today said Dr Zaliha would be accompanied for the meeting by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and officers from the ministry.

The World Health Organization had endorsed Malaysia as a new executive board (EB) member for the term 2021 (May)-2024 (May).

The WHO Executive Board meeting attended by Health Ministers from member countries and experts in various fields will discuss the commitment, policies status of implementation and direction of the Health sector that is agreed upon by consensus under WHO.

The MOH in the statement said Malaysia’s participation in the meeting was important, since the platform serves an avenue for consultation and discussions among Executive Board members about the importance of the health sector.

“Malaysia will also put forward significant issues that not only affects the country but member countries in the South Pacific region,“ said MOH. - Bernama