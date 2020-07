PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has expressed concerns over the rising number of Covid-19-positive cases.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the number of active cases has steadily increased to 130.

“On July 9th, the number of active cases had decreased to 63, but now it has increased to more than 100 cases starting July 19,“ he said today.

Noor Hisham added that this is worrying as the number of Covid-19-positive is also on an upward trajectory.

To date, a total of 15 new positive cases were reported today involving 11 local transmissions and four imported cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8,815.