Health Ministry announces 14 new cases, 127 recoveries, no death (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today announced that as of 12pm today, there were 14 positive cases reported, with the total number of positive cases rising to 8529 positive cases.

“The total number of active cases are 408 cases, with 4 positive cases under intensive care unit (ICU),“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today in a press statement.

He also said 127 cases have recovered and discharged from the hospital, leading to the total number of recoveries rise up to 8000 cases.

However, he also said no death occured today, maintaining the total number of deaths to 121.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said the ministry has taken the targeted approach in screening high risk groups, particularly those in the detention centres for illegal migrants.

He said following that, some focus has been given to these screenings, including:

- All new detained people at the detention centre have to be taken samples

- All detained people that are about to be transferred to other detention centres have to be swabbed first

- All detained people that are to be sent back to their country of origin has to be swabbed first

- All staff working at detention centres have to be swabbed

- Random sampling as an assessment of risk will be conduct by the district health office/state health department

“As of today (18 June) 12pm, 13149 individuals have been swabbed, whereby 782 cases were detected Covid-19 positive, 11564 are negative and 803 are still awaiting results,“ he said.

Out of 782 cases, 7 are Malaysians and 775 are foreigners, and they have been isolated and admitted to hospital for treatment, with active case detection being conducted.