PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today announced that as of 12pm today, there were 45 positive cases reported, with the total number of positive cases rise to 6428 positive cases.

“The total number of active cases are 1619 cases, with 22 positive cases under intensive care unit (ICU). Out of 22, 9 needed assistance with ventilations,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today in a daily press conference.

He also said 135 cases have recovered and discharged from the hospital, leading to the total number of recoveries rise up to 4702 cases.

However, he also said 1 death occured today, making the total number of deaths to 107.

The 107th case is a 51-year-old Malaysian man with a medical history of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney problems. He was treated at Sungai Buloh hospital at April 22. He was pronounced dead on May 5, 2.53pm.