PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced that as of 12pm today, there were six positive Covid-19 cases reported, with the total number of positive cases rising to 8,606.

“The total number of active cases are 200, with two positive cases in the intensive care unit (ICU),“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) today in a press conference.

He also said 23 cases have recovered and discharged from the hospital, making the total number of recoveries rise up to 8,294 cases.

He also said no death occurred today, maintaining the total number of deaths at 121.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said discussion between countries to establish a standard operating procedure for border reopening has begun but there is no implementation as of now.

“We need to monitor the situation in each respective countries and strike a balance between life and livelihood. A lot of issues are detailed that we have to discuss, whether is it the requirements and the advantage or disavantage of opening up the borders,“ he said.

He also said the SOP established will be based on collective agreement between countries.