KUANTAN: The Health Ministry has applied for an allocation under the 2020 Budget to enable it to institute an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system, which it believes is vital towards bringing about more efficient and systematic delivery of health services in the country.

The system will enable each patient to have a personal health record of treatment received at hospitals and clinics, including information on allergies and medical history, and this will help reduce the need to undergo repeated laboratory tests, Deputy Health Deputy Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye (pix) told reporters today after conducting a working visit to the Sungai Lembing health clinic here.

On other matters, Dr Lee expressed the hope that the 2020 Budget which is due to be unveiled in October, will feature a higher allocation for the health programme for low-income households (also known as the B40 income group) to ensure that more people are able to benefit – the programme previously received an allocation of RM100 million.

In reference to the prevailing haze, the minister said 22 health clinics across the country had been instructed to monitor and record cases of conjunctivitis (or sore eyes) and respiratory-related illnesses as these were normally associated with the occurrence of the haze.

On dengue, a total of 1,639 cases had been recorded this year up to Sept 7, marking an increase of 998 cases particularly in heavily populated areas compared to the same period last year, he said, expressing concern that if people did not undertake effective measures themselves to address the situation, an increase of between 150 and 200% in dengue cases was anticipated for this year.

He added that a national-level mega clean-up to reduce dengue, would be launched on Sept 15 in Butterworth, Penang and undertaken simultaneously in all other states. — Bernama