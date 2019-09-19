Health Ministry calls for more stem cell donors to help cure leukemia, lymphoma

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry is intensifying efforts to increase public awareness on blood stem cell transplant and donation to help cure patients with diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma.

“We hope to enhance public awareness so that more donors will come forward to save the lives of others,” he told reporters the 20th anniversary celebration of Blood Stem Cell Transplant Service, as well as the 2019 World Marrow Donor Day at Ampang Hospital here today.

Also present were National Haematology Services head Dr Jameela Sathar and Ampang Hospital director Dr Ghazali Abd Manaf.

Dr Dzulkefly said Ampang Hospital had performed over 2,000 blood stem cell transplants.

Meanwhile, Dr Jameela said bone marrow (stem cell) transplant is the last hope for patients who could not be cured with chemotherapy treatment.

Stem cells is obtained from the blood vessels, bone marrow or blood from the umbilical cord of a newborn.

These cells can produce various blood components needed to treat the patient. — Bernama