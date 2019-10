KUALA LUMPUR: The Drug Control Authority cancelled the registration of traditional product Herbun Plaster on Oct 3 after it was found to contain scheduled poison diphenhydramine.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) in a statement cautioned the public against buying and using the product claimed to be a remedy for back pain, and nerve and muscle pain.

According to him, diphenhydramine is an antihistamine which is controlled under the Poison Act 1952 and could only be prescribed by a doctor or pharmacist to relieve allergy.

“The side effects of diphenhydramine when used topically include rashes, itchiness and sensitivity to light,” he said.

He said errant sellers and distributors of the banned product could be fined not more than RM25,000 or not more than three years’ jail, or both, for the first offence, and not more than RM50,000 or not more than three years imprisonment, or both, for the subsequent offence.

A company if found guilty could face a fine of up to RM50,000 for the first offence and up to RM100,000 for a subsequent offence. — Bernama