Health Ministry confident of completing upgrades to 436 clinics by year end

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Health Ministry (MOH) is confident that the upgrading of 436 dilapidated clinics throughout the country will be completed by the end of the year.

Its minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said the upgrades, involving an allocation of RM100 million, were already underway, with some clinics having been completed.

“A total of 436 clinics were identified for upgrades and the ministry will ensure they are completed this year to convince the prime minister to approve allocation for the same purpose next year.

“If there are savings from the upgrades, the ministry will add several other clinics for upgrading work,” she told reporters after officiating the Bandar Perda health clinic here today.

She added that the ministry was committed to the upgrading work to prepare better healthcare facilities and infrastructure as it was important to ensure that Malaysians had access to healthcare services that improved with time.

“Besides this Bandar Perda clinic that is in Central Seberang Perai, the ministry and Public Works Department are in the midst of completing two more health clinics, the Air Putih health clinic in the Barat Daya district and the Bandar Tasek Mutiara in South Seberang Perai district, which cost RM30 million each.

“The government has also approved RM54 million in allocations under the 2023 Budget to build the Mak Mandin health clinic and integrated quarters in North Seberang Perai district,” Dr Zaliha said, explaining that such efforts will boost primary healthcare services and help to reduce congestion in hospitals as minor and early treatment can be obtained at health clinics, she said

She also announced an additional allocation of RM150,000 for upgrading and repairs to the Bandar Perda health clinic as well as the procurement of medical and non-medical equipment. -Bernama