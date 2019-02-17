Health Ministry denies neglecting welfare of patients, staff of Mawar Medical Centre

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry has denied allegations that it neglected the welfare of patients and staff of Mawar Medical Centre and only focused on the legal aspects following the closure of the premises on Feb 14.

In a statement today, Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the licensing issue faced by the Mawar Medical Centre was due to internal problems that led to the mass resignation of all specialist doctors who served on the premises.

“The chairman of Mawar Medical Centre/ Mawar Haemodialysis Centre, Datin Chua Lay Ping sent an official letter to my office on Feb 11, 2019,“ he said.

In the letter, he said, the chairman of the premises had stated that due to lack of income, the February 2019 payroll could not be issued, the absence of staff would result in dialysis patients being unable to receive proper treatment, and the premises requested the ministry to transfer all patients to other haemodialysis centres immediately.

“The premises has also posted a notice to inform that dialysis treatment will only be available until Feb 14, 2019 and patients are required to make their own arrangements for further treatment,“ he said.

Dzulkefly said the ministry had no other choice and was forced to act fast in the best interests of the patients. — Bernama