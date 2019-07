SUBANG JAYA: The Health Ministry does not find bird droppings to be one of the contributing factors that led to incidents of breathing difficulties at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Puteri, Pasir Gudang.

“We go back to what we had earlier, without stopping people from giving out their opinion,” said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) in the press conference after the launch of the ‘Kurangkan Gula, Hidup Sihat’ (Less Sugar, Live Healthy) Campaign, here today.

He added that his ministry together with the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment & Climate Change (MESTECC) has updated their findings and analysis regarding the matter.

“So our view up until today is that we do not find (anything to do with bird droppings). We will continue to monitor this phenomenon closely,” said Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He was responding to Johor State Health, Culture, and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar’s statement that bird droppings were one of the contributing factors which caused breathing difficulties and vomiting among eight students and a teacher in Pasir Gudang on Monday (July 22).

Dzulkefly said the victims were from SK Tanjung Puteri Resort (three students), SK Kopok (two students), SK Taman Rinting three (two students and a teacher), and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pasir Gudang (one student).

They were treated as outpatients at Pasir Gudang Health Clinic.