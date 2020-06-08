Health Ministry expects wave of dengue cases later this year

PETALING JAYA: While the number of new Covid-19 cases continue to decrease, with the lowest number of new daily cases reported today, the Health Ministry (MOH) is expecting a second wave of dengue fever cases between June and September of this year.

Health director general Noor Hisham said by looking at the five-year case trend, MOH is deeply concerned about the increasing number of dengue cases in the country. He said it was most likely the mosquitos were breeding at areas that have water reservoirs which had been closed for quite some time throughout the movement control order.

Therefore, he urged Malaysians to improve and increase the sanitation level in their respective areas, especially places with water reservoirs to curb mosquito breeding.

“It is our responsibility to eradicate Aedes mosquitoes and dengue fever in the country, just as how we are working together to fight the spreading of Covid-19 virus,“ he said.

Between January and June 6 this year, MOH reported 48,584 dengue cases, which Noor Hisham said showed a slight decrease compared to last year which recorded a total of 54,524 cases.

“But over the past six weeks, dengue fever cases have begun to show an increasing trend; with an average increase of 8% per week.

Noor Hisham said based on an initial investigation of 84 cases of dengue deaths this year, it was found that 11% had delayed treatment, three days after the onset of symptoms.