Health Ministry fines Plantations Industries and Commodities Minister (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali has publicly apologised for flouting mandatory quarantine standard operating procedures (SOPs) after returning to Malaysia from Turkey.

“As a Minister, I have a responsibility to abide by the rules and SOPs throughout the recovery movement control order (RMCO),“ he said in a statement today.

He also said he will donate all his salary as Minister from May to August 2020 to the Covid-19 Fund which is under the Health Ministry.

“The March and April salary was donated previously to the fund in accordance with the Cabinet’s decision,“ he said.

He added he will continue his work as a Minister in ensuring the welfare of those involved in the plantations and commodities industry are protected.

Earlier, the Health Ministry said it had issued a compound to Khairuddin for flouting the rules under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“Khairuddin returned from Turkey on July 7. His first swab was found to be negative. The second and third Covid-19 tests were also found to be negative,“ said the ministry in a press statement today.

The ministry added enforcement officers issued a RM1,000 compound to Khairuddin on Aug 7 for failing to adhere to the rules and he has paid the fine.

Usually, those who return from overseas must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Khairuddin’s action was first highlighted by Seputeh MP Teresa Kok on Aug 18 in Parliament.