Health Ministry gathers feedback on GEG through MySejahtera

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) today launched a survey through MySejahtera to gather feedback from the public on the Generational Endgame (GEG) initiative that will ban sales of tobacco and smoking products to anyone born on Jan 1, 2007 onwards.

The GEG will not affect existing smokers or vapers but will effectively create a generation of Malaysians who will be protected from nicotine addiction and the harmful effects of smoking products throughout their lives, MOH said in a statement today.

The GEG is one of the provisions of the Control of Tobacco Products for Public Health Bill 2023 that is being finalised. The Bill is aimed at ensuring comprehensive regulation on all types of smoking products including electronic cigarettes and vape. The existing controls under the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations (CTPR) 2004 only regulate tobacco-based smoking products, it added.

Health Minister, YB Dr Zaliha Mustafa, said: “The GEG provision is a bold and ambitious piece of legislation that has the potential to make a significant contribution to reducing tobacco use and smoking-related diseases and deaths in Malaysia. This is how we will protect our youth, loved ones and those around us from the dangers of smoking by preventing the addiction in the first place.”

“I encourage all Malaysians to take a few minutes to complete the survey. Everyone needs to play a role and support the Government’s efforts in presenting this Bill and the GEG provision by voicing their rights through this survey as well as the available media channels.”

The survey is open to all Malaysians who can participate through the MySejahtera app starting from today via an update to the app that could be downloaded from Google Play store for Android, the Apple App Store for iOS.

The survey covers a range of topics, including the public’s views on the health risk of smoking, the GEG provision, and the Control of Tobacco Products for Public Health Bill 2023.