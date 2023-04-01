Health Ministry gets tough on errant food handlers, unhygienic eateries

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) is stepping up enforcement against food handlers in the country who fail to comply with government regulations that protect the public from contamination and other hazards, said its Food Safety and Quality senior director Norrani Eksan.

She was commenting on a news report on Monday in which a popular roti canai stall at Jalan Transfer in George Town was shut down by health authorities for 14 days after a video posted online showed a worker picking up soiled chicken eggs and placing them in a basket near where the roti canai was being prepared.

The closure notice was issued by the northeast district health office under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983. The operator was also issued a RM500 compound for failing to enrol its workers for a food handling course prescribed by MOH.

Although Norrani did not provide figures on the number of summonses issued or details of other enforcement action taken nationwide against restaurateurs and food handlers, she said it was ongoing, adding that each country has its own socio-cultural background and everyday practices.

“Therefore, there is a distinct difference in standards between foreign food handlers and locals. For example, typhoid vaccination is a requirement for Malaysian food handlers but may not be mandatory in some other countries.

“Also, in Australia and New Zealand, food handlers are not obliged to attend formal food handling training. Food handling skills and knowledge are acquired in those countries only through in-house training during working hours and following operating procedures.”

Norrani said all food handlers must undergo training to understand the importance of maintaining food cleanliness and safety to protect the public from hazards such as poisoning.

“To ensure training for food handlers is delivered effectively to foreign workers, the syllabus of the food handler training module is published by MOH with illustrations and photographs that can be used as examples that are easy to understand and practise. Additionally, instructors also demonstrate and use teaching aids, including videos on how to wash hands properly,” she told theSun.

She said MOH regularly conducts inspections of food premises to ensure operators and food handlers comply with the prescribed Acts and regulations.

“Enforcement action will be taken against premises or food handlers who neglect food hygiene based on the provisions of the legislation contained in the Food Act 1983 and the regulations thereunder.

“In addition, Regulation 11 of the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 also states that it is the responsibility of the employer to employ a food handler who has undergone food handler training, has been medically examined, and vaccinated.”

She said the failure of the employer to do so, as well as the failure of the food handler to comply with the requirements are offences.

She added that if convicted, perpetrators could be fined not more than RM10,000 or jailed for a term not exceeding two years each.

Norrani said as food safety is a shared responsibility between the public and the authorities, consumers can channel their complaints to her division regarding food handling offences at food premises, dirty food outlets or the discovery of pests such as cockroaches and rats, or other issues related to food safety.

Consumers Association of Penang president Mohideen Abdul Kader said the onus is on restaurant operators to continuously ensure hygienic food preparation and handling.

“There have been eateries operated by local owners who flout even the most basic hygiene standards, and if a local owner employs foreign workers, it is the responsibility of the owner to ensure food is hygienically handled and prepared.

“There are food outlets with foreign workers. But, these places are very well maintained and the workers are properly attired, complete with aprons, gloves, caps and masks.

“What it means is that it is the SOP laid down by the food outlet that counts and how strictly the SOP is adhered to,” he said.