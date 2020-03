PETALING JAYA: Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said with the ministry designating 26 hospitals as those that only treat patients with novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the country is still capable of treating any positive cases that come up.

However, he said there is much needed cooperation from the public to remain at home during the movement control order to lessen the chances of people being infected with Covid-19, and to flatten the curve so that there are lesser cases being reported positive for Covid-19.

“To prepare for this rise in cases, we have prepared 3,400 beds and 300 intensive care unit (ICU) wards throughout the country so that people with Covid-19 cases can receive as much treatment as possible,“ he said at a press conference today.

He also said the Health Ministry is in the process of procuring 500 extra ventilators so that they assist in helping the Covid-19 patients breathe in the event that they require breathing assistance.

“Right now we have 925 ventilators, but we still need 500 more to be placed in isolation wards just in case the symptoms act up,“ he said, explaining that there are 5 stages of infection for Covid-19, with the most severe requiring ventilators to help the patients to breathe.

When asked about the stock for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and face masks and whether is it enough for medical workers, Noor Hisham said there is enough for now.

“We just received 100,000 face masks and we have distributed it to Sungai Buloh Hospital, knowing that they require the stock,“ he said.

On the matter whereby a patient’s personal details were shared on social media for allegedly bringing the Covid-19 infection to the tabligh cluster, Noor Hisham said people should not be sharing these details unless they receive consent from the patient, or if the patient reveals himself.

“We have the right to protect the confidentiality of our patients including their medical history,“ he said.

He also warned that stern action can be taken by the police if they continue to spread personal information of Covid-19 patients without their consent.

Noor Hisham also urged those who have gone to the tabligh gathering to declare so, so that they do not infect the health workers who conduct screening or swab.

“Otherwise, you are also putting our medical staff at risk of infection,“ he said.