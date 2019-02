KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health through the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) has never approved any herbal product claimed to prevent or cure dengue fever, Zika or Chikungunya infection.

Health director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) in a statement today said the ministry had received complaints on herbal products that were advertised through the social media.

He stressed that all advertisements on products registered with the NPNA needed approval from the Medicine Advertisement Board, Ministry of Health before being published for the public.

“Legal action can be taken under the Medicine (Advertisement and Sale) Act 1956 against medicine advertisements published without approval from the board. If found guilty, the individuals or companies involved can be fined not exceeding RM3,000 or face a jail term of up to a year, or both,” he said.

Besides taking prevention measures against dengue caused by the Aedes mosquito, the ministry also advised the public to immediately seek treatment if they have symptoms of dengue such as fever, headaches, joint pains, rashes, nausea and vomiting or early warning symptoms like a spate of vomiting, stomach ache or lethargy.

Any information on dubious medicinal products can be channelled to the NPRA via https://www.npra.gov.my/index.php/public-enquiry-complaints/contactus, by calling 03-7883 5400 or by emailing to npra@npra.gov.my. — Bernama