PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry will soon be receiving medical experts from China in two weeks’ time, who have dealt with the Covid-19 virus and may even collaborate with the country to research and isolate the virus strains.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said there could be different strains of the virus and research is needed to isolate the virus and study the behaviour and nature of the virus.

“If we could isolate the virus, we could begin a genomic sequence and identify the virus and begin to understand the nature of how it grows and spreads, then through identification of the virus we can perhaps find ways to try testing techniques,“ he said in the ministry’s daily press conference today.

He also used examples where the Zika virus had managed to be isolated and its genome can be found in Brazil.

Meanwhile, he said the movement control order (MCO) working as it has helped slow down the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“This can be seen in the trend of Covid-19 cases and the trajectory which was projected through the Health Ministry’s research,“ he said.

He also said Malaysia is now in the middle stage, and stressed that there must be efforts to restrict movements still.

“In fact, it should be intensified to break the chain of infections by increasing ongoing activities, together with other new approaches and focus on targeted groups,“ he said.

Citing World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Noor Hisham said restricting movements allowed a country a chance at dealing with the spread of the virus.

He said Tedros had warned against ending efforts to restrict movements too early as it would result in a reemergence of the outbreak.

“People will continue to be infected, the elderly and high-risk groups will be affected, and the capacity of the health system will be unable to cope with a wave that is even bigger than what we are seeing now,“ he said.