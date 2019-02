IPOH: The Health Ministry is investigating if illegal substances were added to the food prepared at a restaurant in Teluk Intan, after some diners complained of drowsiness.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye (pix) said the ministry’s enforcement unit had taken food samples from the restaurant.

“We have yet to confirm whether there are illegal substances in the food as the test results are still unavailable,“ he told reporters after launching the anti anti-Aedes campaign, organised by the Ipoh Selatan Rotary Club at the Greentown Health Clinic, here today.

Dr Lee also advised restaurateurs to follow the food preparation guidelines if they did not want action to be taken against them.

“Food operators are required to be vaccinated against typhoid fever and attend food handling courses before operating the restaurants,“ he said.

It was reported that some customers complained of feeling weak and started hallucinating, not long after having meals at the restaurant last Sunday. — Bernama