Health Ministry lodges police report over slander on social media

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) today lodged a police report over alleged statements on social media claiming five officials from the ministry had been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The ministry in a statement said the report was filed at the Putrajaya Police Headquarters against posts made on several Facebook and Twitter accounts.

According to the MOH, the posts claimed that the MACC had arrested two of the Health Minister’s senior officers and three other ministry officials in connection to an investigation against a company said to have obtained an RM30 million contract.

“The MoH expresses regret over the slander,“ it said, hoping that the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) could take appropriate action against the alleged perpetrators. - Bernama