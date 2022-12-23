Health ministry monitoring recall of spoilt Prego sauce products: DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry’s Food Safety and Quality Division is monitoring the recall of all Prego products produced in Malaysia found to be spoilt.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the product involved in the recall is the Prego Mushroom Carbonara Cream Sauce (665 grams (g)) with the batch number 2022081716, expiry date Aug 17, 2023 with the time code 22:18 to 23:20.

“Campbell Cheong Chan (M) Sdn Bhd has identified the cause of the spoilage, which was due to a production error and are in the process of recalling the products from the market voluntarily.

“The ministry, through the Food Safety and Quality Division, also received a notification from the company confirming that the product is being sold in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

He said the recall occurred as the product had signs of spoilage, including a foul smell, change in colour, was watery and its contents had separated into layers.

Dr Noor Hisham said consumers who have bought the affected products should not consume them and those who had eaten them are advised to visit a medical officer if they do not feel well or had symptoms of food poisoning.

“The public is advised to look, smell and taste to avoid incidents of food poisoning. Retailers must also stop selling the products immediately,” he added.

Those looking for more information on the issue can contact the nearest district health office, or check out the website http://moh.spab.gov.my/ or the ministry’s Food Safety and Quality Division official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bkkmhq. - Bernama