Health Ministry provides more details on new Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry today confirmed seven more positive cases for Covid-19 involving locals, bringing the total number of cases as at this evening to 36.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all new cases were close contacts to positive case 26 on Feb 29.

He said case 30 involved a 38-year-old man who travelled to Australia on Feb 12 and returned on Feb 16.

“The man did not have any symptoms and he was detected during contact tracing and the case was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 2,” he said in a statement, here today.

Meanwhile, case 31 was a 50-year-old man who did not have any history of travelling to foreign countries recently.

The individual who was reported having symptoms on Feb 26, was detected during contact tracing and he was confirmed Covid-19 positive on March 2.

Case 32 involved a 43-year-old woman who did not have any history of travelling abroad.

“The case reported having symptoms on Feb 27 and she was detected in tracing close contacts. She was confirmed Covid-19 positive on March 2,” he said.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, case 33 was a man, 58, who travelled to Kuching, Sarawak to attend a meeting on Feb 16.

The case was also detected during contact tracing and was confirmed Covid-19 positive on March 2.

The Health director-general said case 34 was a 40-year-old man who was a paramedic at a hospital who attended to case 26.

“The man who has no history of traveling overseas, was detected in contact tracing and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 today (March 3).

In case 35, it was a local woman aged 50 who had travelled to Australia on Jan 31.

“The woman returned to Malaysia on Feb 16 and she was detected during contact tracing and was confirmed Covid-19 positive today (March 3),” he said.

In this regard, case 36 involved a 49-year-old man who travelled to Egypt on Jan 23 and came back to Malaysia on Feb 1.

“The man did not have any symptoms. The case was detected during contact tracing and he was confirmed Covid-19 positive on March 3,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said from the total number of new cases, six were admitted to Sungai Buluh Hospital, Selangor while case 32 was warded at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“All cases were reported to be in stable condition,” he added.

The ministry will continue to monitor the development of Covid-19 from time to time, and in fact the tracing of close contacts for case 26 and the new cases are still going on, he said. - Bernama