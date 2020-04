PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry received contributions of personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies and RM200,000 cash from the private sector today.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba also received 40,000 pieces of N95 face masks and 350,000 surgical masks from the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian.

The ministry also received ventilators from UEM Edgenta; RM100,000 and Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system from Heitech Padu Berhad; RM100,000 from Linde Malaysia Sdn Bhd; 80 units of air-conditioners from Media Scott and English Electronic Sdn Bhd; 100,000 pieces of Dettol soaps from Reckitt Benckiser (M) Sdn Bhd; and 205 bottles of zam-zam water from Lembaga Tabung Haji. — Bernama