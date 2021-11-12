Health Ministry records 49 Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 49 Covid-19 deaths as of yesterday, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 29,535.

According to the CovidNow portal, as of midnight, 14 people died before being brought into hospitals.

Most of the fatalities were recorded in Sabah with 12 deaths, followed by Perak (9), Selangor (7), Sarawak (7), Terengganu (6), Kelantan (3), Johor (2), Pahang (1), Kedah (1) and Kuala Lumpur (1).

There were no deaths reported in Penang, Melaka, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Labuan and Putrajaya.

There were 63,827 active cases including 538 in intensive care units (ICU), 274 of whom require respiratory assistance.