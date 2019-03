KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has recorded 937 cases since the start of the current illegal toxic chemical crisis in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang, according to Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

On Wednesday, 162 cases were reported and out of that 108 people were warded for observation.

“No fatalities have been recorded but there are 12 people placed in the intensive care unit but none of them are in immediate danger,“ he added.

Dr Dzulkefly said the ministry has enough beds, facilities and medical personnel to deal with the patients being admitted. Emergency response preparedness teams have also been mobilised to provide more manpower if necessary.

“The ministry welcomes help from anyone with necessary knowledge to help us.”

He said the ministry is also ready to rope in help from other states if the need arises.