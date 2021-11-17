Health Ministry reports 40 new Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 40 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, a drop of 13 fatalities compared to the previous day.

Of the total, seven were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 29,769.

According to CovidNow portal, most of the fatalities were recorded in Selangor with seven deaths followed by Sarawak (6), Sabah (5), Penang (5) Terengganu (4), Kelantan (3), Negeri Sembilan (3), Perak (2), Johor (2), Kedah (1), Melaka (1) and Kuala Lumpur (1).

No deaths were reported in Perlis, Pahang, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, there were 65,316 active cases, including 545 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 264 requiring respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,556,865.