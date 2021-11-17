Health Ministry scheduled to wind up debate on Budget 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry and the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia are among ministries scheduled to wind up the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) today.

It will be the third day of the winding up of the debate, which will also include by the Foreign Ministry; Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The winding up, by the minister or deputy minister concerned, will answer issues raised by 131 government and opposition MPs who debated the bill at the policy-level during during the seven-day debate on the bill which started on Nov 1.

For the winding up, it is scheduled for four days starting last Monday., and so far, 17 ministries had participated.

Meanwhile, for the question and answer session, according to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, three of the first 10 questions would be for the Rural Development Ministry.

They include on the allocation for three Orang Asli villages in the Tebrau parliamentary constituency from 2020 until September this year and why the ministry did not provide prefabricated houses for the Orang Asli in Kampung Pasir Putih .

The other is on why piped water was not connected to Kampung Pasir Salam.

Other questions would include by P. Prabakaran (PH-Batu) to the Minister of National Unity on whether the Race Relation Act would be fair and equitable for all races in Malaysia. — Bernama