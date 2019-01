KUCHING: The Health Ministry of Malaysia (KKM) through its Pharmaceutical Enforcement Division (BPF) have succeeded in seizing several types of traditional products from China, which were unregistered, worth RM 7.4 million here.

KKM director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the seizure was conducted in a raid on Jan 8 at a storage warehouse here.

‘’The seizure was the result of an inspection screening at the entry gate of the Senari Port, Kuching.

‘’We found over 100,000 boxes of unregistered products,‘’ he said in a statement here today.

He said all the products were brought in illegally by a syndicate for the domestic market specifically in Sarawak.

He said KKM was conducting a comprehensive investigation on all quarters who were suspected to be involved in the syndicate and would take firm action against them. — Bernama