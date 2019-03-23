Health Ministry studying ways to reduce cancer treatment costs in private sector

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health is studying ways to reduce the cost of cancer treatment under private hospitals, according to its minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said efforts involved the amendment to drug control procedures to determine the prescribed treatment price.

“This (study) is being done with the cooperation of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and other agencies to look at the prices and control of medicines in cancer treatment.

“However, in terms of treatment under the Ministry of Health, there is no problem relating to costs because everything is controlled by the ministry,“ he said, adding that the ministry needed some time to carry out the study.

Speaking during a press conference after officiating the World Cancer Day Run programme at the National Cancer Institute here today, Dzulkefly urged all Malaysians, regardless of their age to undergo early cancer screening at any government hospital or clinic.

He said the delay in detecting cancer early on was among the main causes for the illness to be difficult and expensive to treat.

Dzulkefly said the government was actively conducting various awareness campaigns to reduce the risk of cancer among Malaysians.

“It includes non-smoking campaigns, as well as awareness on reducing intake of sugar and alcohol.

“Based on studies by the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 30% to 50% of cancer cases can be prevented through a healthy lifestyle,“ he said. — Bernama