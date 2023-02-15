Health Ministry told to bar hospital staff from policing attire

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has been told to issue a directive to regulate hospital staff from refusing to treat patients because of their attire.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen said the order must be applicable to all levels of hospital staff, FMT reported.

“Our job as healthcare practitioners is to save lives and not place anyone in harm’s way, regardless of their beliefs, skin colour and citizenship status.

“I do not want the actions of a certain individual to ruin the good work done by the majority of (healthcare practitioners),” said Yii, during a debate at the King’s royal address in the Dewan Rakyat.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly denied seeking treatment at a hospital emergency ward in Perak for severe abdominal pains due to her short pants branded as inappropriate attire by staff.

Her friend drove back to her place to retrieve a pair of long pants and was cleared by the hospital staff to receive medical attention. When questioned about the incident, the staff allegedly accused her of being uneducated and refused to answer the girl’s queries.

Meanwhile, the Perak state government will be conducting an investigation to get to the bottom of the allegations.