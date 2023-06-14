Health White Paper to be tabled in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health White Paper is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament’s website, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) is expected to move the motion to table the Health White Paper, after the winding up session for the debate on the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia’s (Suhakam) annual report.

Seventeen Members of Parliament debated the Suhakam’s annual report before the sitting was adjourned yesterday, while five more will resume the debate before the winding up session today.

On Saturday (June 10) Dr Zaliha was reported to have confirmed that the Health White Paper which includes a comprehensive policy on reforming the health system in stages over 15 years has been approved by the Cabinet to be tabled in Parliament.

Meanwhile, among the queries of interest during today’s question and answer session is one from Pang Hok Liong (PH-Labis) who wishes to know whether the government intends to extend social protection to the B40 group and allocate vouchers to recipients of the Rahmah Cash Contribution (Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah) to participate in the protection plan.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (PH-Kuala Selangor) is scheduled to raise a question on whether the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be placed under the supervision of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) to ensure effective disciplinary control and improve the commission’s integrity.

Several questions will also be posed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), including a question from Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodi (GPS-Sri Aman) about the ministry’s efforts to look after the welfare of veteran athletes who have made the country proud, especially Paralympic athletes.

Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas), meanwhile, wants KBS to state a long-term plan to expand access to sports and recreation facilities to create a work-life balance for the people.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting, scheduled to sit for 11 days, will end tomorrow (June 15). -Bernama