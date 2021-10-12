Healthcare experts suggest ways to stay safe at workplace

PETALING JAYA: Workers will soon be returning to the office or factory floor as restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 continue to be eased.

However, health experts warn that caution is necessary and that means continued and strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP).

Apart from that, there are several steps that businesses can take to reduce the risks of workplace clusters developing.

Universiti Malaya head of social and preventive medicine Dr Victor Hoe said an environment that is safe and conducive to work as well as to receive customers and visitors should be a priority.

He said businesses could implement a hybrid approach, allowing employees to alternate between working from home and working at the office to ensure there is adequate space for social distancing.

“Then, there should also be enough space for staff to have their meals safely, given that most workplace transmissions happen during mealtimes,” he told theSun.

Hoe said good ventilation is also essential to prevent the spread of not only Covid-19 but other airborne contagious diseases as well, such as influenza and measles.

“Employers must ensure the air-conditioning system is properly serviced. One must also avoid messing around with a centralised air-conditioning system by opening windows as this may disrupt the air flow and cause condensation, leading to fungal growth.”

Hoe said rather than make self-screening for Covid-19 mandatory, any decision to require it should be based on the level of risk and the type of workplace.

“The company should be given the responsibility of making their own decision on this,” he said.

As a guide, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that such tests be done weekly, taking into consideration the incubation period of Covid-19.

However, Hoe said this may not be feasible for most workplaces.

He recommended that in workplaces where employees have to remain in confined areas for a prolonged period, weekly or fortnightly tests be conducted.

“In other workplaces, the decision on self-testing should be made based on risk levels.

“Otherwise, it could be done only for workers who show symptoms or have been exposed to a Covid-19 patient,” he added.

Universiti Malaya professor of epidemiology and public health Dr Sanjay Rampal said vaccinated individuals need not worry about their unvaccinated colleagues.

“Rather, the unvaccinated individuals should be more worried because they face a higher risk of severe symptoms if they get infected,” he said.

He advised those heading back to the workplace to continue observing existing SOP and mask up.

“We should reserve the work-from-home policy for a time when the healthcare system is overwhelmed,” he said.

Malaysian Employers Federation president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said he is certain that with an increase in the vaccination rate, employers are ready for the return of their workers to the workplace.

“Of course, the SOP imposed by the National Security Council will still have to be strictly observed to prevent workplace clusters from developing,” he added.

He said it is also a legal obligation of an employer to bar those who have not been vaccinated or are only partially vaccinated from being at the workplace.

“The many employees who have been vaccinated should not be exposed to the risks of being infected by the few who chose not to take the vaccine.”

Syed Hussain said employers should also make it a priority to ensure that all employees, including migrant workers, are vaccinated to protect their customers and other employees and to avoid legal liabilities in case of workplace infections.

In line with the government’s decision to make vaccination mandatory for civil servants, he said private sector employers could do the same.

“With such a policy in place, those who fail to get vaccinated can face disciplinary action that may lead to termination of employment,” he added.