Healthcare services untaxed by rise in Covid-19 hospital admissions

PUTRAJAYA: The total Covid-19 patient admissions to Health Ministry (MOH) hospitals have risen but have not taxed healthcare services and hospitals are operating as usual, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

She said Covid-19 admissions rose 17.6 per cent in early April compared to March, with the majority of patients being in the high risk groups, such as the elderly or those with co-morbidity.

“Most cases have light symptoms and are stable, so the Covid-19 situation is not concerning,” she said in a statement today about the current Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.

Dr Zaliha said from early this year till last Tuesday (April 11), the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for Covid-19 is 0.3 per cent compared to the Delta wave with a high CFR of 2.1 per cent.

A total of 63.8 per cent involved patients over 60, while 90.7 per cent were those with co-morbidities.

“Fatalities among unvaccinated patients were six times higher than those with one booster shot,” she said.

Based on data till last Tuesday, Dr Zaliha said that only 50 per cent or 16,325,561 Malaysians have taken their first booster shot, and 2.5 per cent (818,420) have taken their second booster shot.

“The risk of hospital admittance and severe symptoms can be reduced with booster shots.

“Therefore the public, especially high-risk individuals, are urged to get their booster shots as there will be waning immunity in the period of 3 to 6 months from the last dose.

“My ministry will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation along with variants here and abroad to ensure the optimum level of preparedness of the healthcare services to ensure the prosperity of Malaysians as we live with Covid-19,” she said. - Bernama