Healthcare system near critical point

PETALING JAYA: The public healthcare system in the Klang Valley is at breaking point and experts say the government should consider sending non-Covid patients to private hospitals so that the strain on public hospitals can be reduced.

Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy founder and chief executive officer Azrul Mohd Khalib said private hospitals can only act after being permitted to do so by the Health Ministry.

“The reality is that expertise for infectious diseases is concentrated in the public healthcare system, not the private sector.

“Doctors trained in public health and infectious diseases and who are now working in the private sector should be allowed to work in the public sector,” he said.

Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said: “We believe this is an option being looked into now. However, even private hospital Covid beds are full in the Klang Valley. It’s not easy transferring patients to other states and anyway, most other states are in a similarly bad position.”

Azrul said nothing much can be done at this point as hospitals in the Klang Valley are nearly full, adding that the priority is to stem the tide of patients coming to the hospitals who are seriously ill, needing critical care and dying, namely those in Category 3, 4 and 5.

“The Health Ministry is already taking proactive measures to move the less ill Covid patients to hospitals in other states. But the highest concentration of infectious disease specialists is in the Klang Valley.”

Azrul said last year, the US government offered to donate 100 ventilators to Malaysia.

He said the government declined the donation, believing at the time that it did not need them.

“We need those ventilators now, and I call on the Malaysian government to take up the earlier offer from the US as the need is urgent,” he added.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said admissions of Covid-19 cases to intensive care units are still high, with bed occupancy rates surpassing 90%.

The states that recorded the number of new cases exceeding 12.2 cases per 100,000 population were Labuan, Negri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Malacca, Putrajaya, Sarawak and Pahang.

He added that four states – Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Labuan – showed an average of more than 38 new daily cases per 100,000 population, which exceeds the maximum capacity of hospitals for the past seven days.

Azrul said those under home quarantine need to be aware that they have to help themselves and not rely on healthcare workers

Subramaniam agreed that extra ventilators have to be procured, but the main question is where to get doctors and nurses trained to use them.

He said as for home monitoring, general practitioners can help but they will need to be fairly compensated for their time.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang has exceeded its capacity to treat both Covid and non-Covid patients.

He said beds placed outside the emergency department showed the dire situation at the hospital, with a barrier put up to screen off the area from public view.

“The issue of over-capacity at the hospital has been going on for years and the pandemic has brought this issue to the forefront.”

Santiago called on the government to help by setting up a field hospital to treat patients at the hospital.