KUALA LUMPUR: Today’s hearing of the prosecution’s application to merge the corruption and money laundering charges facing Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor with the corruption case involving Datuk Rizal Mansor, a former special officer to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, for a joint trial has been postponed.

It was postponed after former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, who was appointed senior deputy public prosecutor and is in charge of the prosecuting team, told the court that the application could not be made as the status of the application to transfer Rosmah’s corruption case from the sessions court to the High Court was still pending.

“There is an application from the prosecution to transfer Rosmah’s corruption case to the High Court and hearing of the matter has been fixed on March 15.

“Hence, we cannot proceed with the hearing to merge the cases today,” he told judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

Sri Ram said the prosecution could not apply to merge the three cases until the corruption case involving Rosmah was transferred to the High Court.

There was no objection from Rosmah’s lawyers.

However, lawyer Manjeet Singh Dhillon, informed the court for Sri Ram to produce the certificate on his appointment as senior deputy public prosecutor and that the defence would submit an application on the matter soon.

Judge Mohamed Zaini fixed March 21 for case management to hear the applications to merge the three cases and also for Sir Ram’s appointment certificate.

Rosmah, 67, was in court today and was accompanied by Najib and their son, Mohd Ashman. — Bernama