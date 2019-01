SHAH ALAM: The hearing of a civil suit by the family of slain Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu, which had been fixed for today, was postponed after both parties requested for time to study the statement of a new witness.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, who represents Altantuya’s family, told reporters this after she and the prosecution team met with High Court judge Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera in chambers.

“Two new witnesses are supposed to testify today, but it is postponed because of certain matters, including time needed by the defence and prosecution to study the witness statements.

“The hearing continues tomorrow at 10am,” she said.

Altantuya’s father, Dr Shaariibuu Setev, who is a part-time professor at the Mongolian National University, his wife Altantsetseg Sanjaa and their two grandsons – Mungunshagai Bayarjargal and Altanshagai Munkhtulga – had filed a RM100 million suit against two former policemen, Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar, political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda and the Malaysian government.

The suit was filed on June 4, 2007.

However, Altanshagai Munkhtulga’s name was later removed as a plaintiff as he died two years ago.

In the statement of claim, the family alleged that Altantuya’s death had caused them mental shock and psychological trauma, entitling them to be compensated with exemplary and aggravated damages. — Bernama