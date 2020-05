KUALA LUMPUR: The hearing of a corruption case involving former Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) senior deputy director Sabudin Mohd Salleh will begin on Sept 1 at the sessions court here.

Sabudin, 58, who was senior deputy director at DBKL’s Civil Engineering and Urban Transportation Department, was charged with receiving bribes, totalling RM150,000 from Chia Chee Seng, who is a director of Tegap Elit Sdn Bhd.

Judge Azman Ahmad set seven days, on Sept 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, and 10 for the hearing during the case management today.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin told the court that the prosecution would call at least 15 witnesses.

Lawyer Aiman Abdul Rahman represented Sabudin.

Last Jan 7, Sabudin pleaded not guilty in the sessions court to a charge with corruptly receiving for himself RM150,000 from Chia as an inducement for him to verify the claims for advance payment submitted by several companies.

The offence, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, was allegedly committed at a house in Ukay Perdana hyere between Aug 13 and 19, 2018. - Bernama