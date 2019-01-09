Hearing of prosecution’s application to transfer Rosmah’s case to High Court postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: Today’s hearing of the prosecution’s application to transfer the case involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who is facing two counts of bribery in connection with the implementation of a solar hybrid system project for rural schools in Sarawak, to the High Court has been postponed to another date.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah postponed the hearing after being informed by the defence that they had only received the documents on the application from the prosecution this morning.

“We need a new date to study the application by the prosecution to transfer the case to the High Court,” said lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Rosmah, 67.

Akberdin also raised concerns on the prosecution’s application to merge the case for a joint trial with two other cases involving Rosmah, which were for money laundering and tax evasion as the all the cases involved different transactions.

He requested for a month to study the documents and reply to the application.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, who prosecuted, objected to the request, saying that the defence did not need a long time to study the documents and could object the application for all cases to be heard jointly.

Judge Collin then set Jan 24 for mention to obtain feedback from the defence on whether they would object the application.

Among those present at today’s proceeding were Najib and his son, Mohd Ashman, and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Former deputy youth and sport minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan dropped by for while and was seen talking to Najib and Rosmah, but left before the proceeding started.

On Nov 15 last year, Rosmah pleaded not guilty in the sessions court to two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM1.5 million, in the implementation of the project to supply and install solar energy panels at 369 rural schools in Sarawak, two years ago.

She was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC), and faces imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification of RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama