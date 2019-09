SHAH ALAM: The hearing on the appeal against the conviction and sentence of PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli and former bank clerk Johari Mohamad under the Banking and Financial Institutions Act (Bafia) in February last year, has been postponed to Oct 24.

Mohd Rafizi’s lawyer, Ahmad Nizam Hamid, said the postponement was because the PKR leader was suffering from food poisoning and a medical certificate had been submitted to the court.

He added that High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa had set Oct 24 as the date for the hearing.

The appeals were filed by Mohd Rafizi and Johari on the conviction and the 30-month jail sentence after they were found guilty of disclosing banking information under Bafia seven years ago.

On Feb 7, 2018, the Shah Alam Sessions Court found Mohd Rafizi, 42, guilty of disclosing documents comprising balance summaries relating to NFC, National Meat & Livestock Sdn Bhd, Agroscience Industries Sdn Bhd and NFC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Mohamad Salleh Ismail bank accounts to media consultant Yusof Abdul Alim and The Star reporter, Erle Martin Carvalho.

Mohd Rafizi committed the offence at PKR Headquarters in Merchant Square, Petaling Jaya, on March 7, 2012 and was charged under Section 97 (1) of BAFIA.

Johari, 48, was also charged under Section 112 (1) (c) of Bafia for conspiring with Mohd Rafizi on the same date and address. - Bernama