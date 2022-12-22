Hearing of SM Faisal’s defamation suit to begin on Aug 14 next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The hearing of a defamation suit filed by businessman Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin Kamal against activist Mona Din has been set for four days beginning Aug 4 at the Sessions Court here.

The suit was over several posts by Mona, whose real name is Che Muna Din, 56, on her Facebook account about the imprisonment of SM Faisal’s ex-wife, Emilia Hanafi.

According to lawyer Ummi Kartini Abd Latiff, representing SM Faisal, the hearing of the suit would be from Aug 14 to 17 before Judge Azian Othman.

The court also set July 3 for case management, she said when contacted today.

In the suit filed last on Aug 17, SM Faisal, 43, claimed that Che Muna uploaded four defamatory posts on her Facebook account, Mona Din, between June 29 and 20 July 20, 2022.

He claimed that the posts by Cik Muna, among other things, depicted him as a cruel and inconsiderate person who caused trauma to his ex-wife, as well as claiming that he used his money and position to manipulate the justice system in the country.

Meanwhile, Che Muna in a statement of defence filed on Sept 28, claimed that the posts were fair and reasonable comments because the issue was of public interest.

On another defamation suit, which was filed by SM Faisal against rapper Caprice, Ummi Kartini said the court had set Dec 27 for case management.

SM Faisal filed the suit against Caprice , whose real name is Ariz Ramli, 36, last Aug 15, for allegedly uploading a defamatory posting on his Instagram linking the businessman to the case of his ex-wife, Emilia Hanafi.

SM Faisal claimed that the slanderous posts by Caprice meant, among other things, that he was a cruel and reckless man who wanted to imprison his ex-wife in addition to being inconsiderate and acting aggressively towards women or children.

On Sept 4, 2019, the Syariah High Court sentenced Emilia to seven days’ jail for contempt of court for defying the copurt’s order on visitation dates for her three children, aged 10 to 16, to be with their father. - Bernama