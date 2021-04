PETALING JAYA: A heart patient nearly missed a scheduled check-up thanks to a not-so-comedic string of wrong messages from health authorities.

Shahirah Sohaimi, a 26-year-old with congenital heart disease, said the drama unfolded when her brother tested positive for Covid-19 on April 5 and was sent to the Malaysia Exposition Park Serdang two days later.

On April 8, she and her sister went to the district health office in Hulu Langat to take a swab test as instructed. The results were negative.

Nonetheless, they were each given a pink wristband and were told they were required to undergo home quarantine for 10 days, after which they were to show up for a second swab test.

The Hulu Langat Health District Office also sent her a reminder, via a text message, to set an appointment for the second swab test.

The message also said if she and her sister tested negative for Covid-19, they would have their pink wristbands removed.

She was then told by the health office through a phone call that she did not need a second test since her first test was negative.

“I breathed a sigh of relief. I thought I only had to go to the health office to have the pink wristband removed.”

Earlier, Shahirah had made an appointment with her cardiologist at the National Heart Institute for her regular check-up.

It was to be on April 21, just three days after the end of her quarantine.

However, just to be on the safe side, she decided to make an appointment for a second swab test on the eighth day as instructed, but it took her two days after making many phone calls.

Eventually, when she arrived at the Hulu Langat health office to get her wristband removed on April 17, which was a total of 11 days after her first swab test, she was told to make an appointment for the second swab test.

“Returning to the Hulu Langat health office was a major logistic exercise in itself.

“I had to ask my friend to drive me and my sister, who is a special need person, from my home in Ampang to the health office,” Shahirah said.

However, when they arrived, they were told they had to return two days later, on April 19, for the test since they failed to do it on the eighth day,

“I was also told that my quarantine would be extended by another few days after the test,” she said.

“My heart sank.”

Shahirah was anxious given that her appointment with her cardiologist was only two days away.

“If I was still under ‘house arrest’ I would miss my medical check-up,” she said.

“I did not mind going for the second swab, but I was concerned that I if I missed the appointment with my cardiologist, my health would be affected.”

Fortunately for her, it all ended well. She was not required to have a second swab test and made it for her check-up.

Officials at the Hulu Langat Health Office later told theSun that this was not the first time that such errors had been made.

The source said that given the shortage of staff, many new hires were still not

well-versed with the procedures and this had resulted in some miscommunication.

The source also revealed that since the medium of communication is through Google sheet, the status of some patients had not been updated accordingly.

“The swab tests are conducted by one team and the removal of bracelets is handled by another team,” he said, implying that a lack of coordination between the two had resulted in the erroneous messages.

In an immediate response to queries from theSun, the ministry said an investigations would be launched.