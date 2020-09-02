Heartache of couples separated by Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Travel restrictions imposed to check the Covid-19 pandemic have been a strain on many couples. Many have been forced to live apart and the pressure has even led some to contemplate suicide.

Women have had to endure delivering their babies without their husbands beside them. They suffer from postpartum depression.

Many couples have had wedding plans cancelled despite having lived together for years.

Now, there is a way to share their experiences, and it is done through the LoveIsNotTourismMalaysia campaign, based on the fact that many couples are not able to travel to see each other.

Khanusha Shereen Neesha, a representative of the campaign, said applications to travel are highly demanding and they want clear communication with the authorities and a special allowance for those seeking to travel abroad to reunite with their loved ones.

She said a survey conducted on Facebook showed that 56.6% of the 219 respondents said that separation from their partners have caused mental anguish.

Another 23% said their mental health issues were caused by a combination of separation and worries about Covid-19, while 8.2% said the separation had worsened pre-existing mental health issues.

Another 6.8% are unaware if the problem has resulted in mental illness and the remaining 5% are not experiencing any problems.

Khanusha, who works in Poland, returned to Malaysia in November last year but has not been able to return to the Eastern European nation where her partner Tomasz Wileñski waits for her return.

He had proposed marriage in January.

Khanusha said another woman caught in a similar situation had contemplated suicide. “She has a pre-existing mental illness,” she said.

When Janice Foong Ling Massey, 41, gave birth in April, her husband Carrick was not able to be by her side.

Janice said her New Zealander husband applied in May to visit her in Malaysia but it was rejected four months later.

No reason was given for the rejection.

She said the situation has caused her to suffer from postpartum depression for which she is seeking professional help.

Asmida Razak, 32, had her wedding cancelled. Besides the financial blow, the last time Asmida saw her fiance, Muhammad Syahir Baharuddin, was in March.

“I hope the government and minister can lift the restrictions for those with plans to build a family. This is not fun and games to us,” she said.

