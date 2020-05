GEORGE TOWN: Pressure is mounting on the two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen who have switched their allegiance to Perikatan Nasional (PN), to vacate their seats.

Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy said they should allow their constituents to decide who they want as their representatives.

Pulau Tikus assemblyman Chris Lee Chun Kit pointed out that in a democracy, the people’s mandate counts, while Penang Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth wing wants Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to take action against the duo.

A day before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq and his Teluk Bahang counterpart Zolkifli Md Lazim announced that they had been instructed by their party leaders to pledge support for PN, a coalition led by Bersatu president and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Bersatu has split into two, with the Muhyiddin faction leading PN and the faction headed by deposed prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad choosing to remain in Pakatan Harapan (PH).

This is the first time in Malaysian history that a political party is represented on both sides of the political divide.

Ramasamy told theSun that Khaliq and Zolkifli should explain themselves for switching sides barely two months after pledging support for the PH government in Penang.

The two could face legal action under an anti-party hopping law passed in Penang. However, the new legislation has yet to be tested in court. Over and above that, the two assemblymen have not actually hopped over to another party.

Lee said the Westminster-style parliamentary democracy that permits individuals to change parties based on the right to freedom of association has been abused in Malaysia.

“Some are making use of this loophole to become kingmakers,” he said.

Penang Amanah Youth chief Muhamad Khairul Mohd Ali said harsh action against the duo is necessary to deter party hopping.

“Those who betrayed the mandate of the people must bear the consequences and Penang must set an example,” he added.