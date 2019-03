PETALING JAYA: Temperatures are set to hit 38°C in several parts of Malaysia as a heatwave grips the country. Schools have been discouraged from holding outdoor activities as the minor El Nino phenomenon is expected to last until May.

“The dry weather and conditions and high recorded maximum temperatures now are due to the many days without rainfall and low rainfall during the tail end of the Northeast monsoon period,“ the Meteorological Department said in a statement.

“It is expected to decline following a monsoon transition phase that will bring more rain to the country.”

The minor El Nino episode will not result in a heatwave as severe as those experienced in 1998 and 2016 with the super El Nino phenomenon.

“The public is advised to be careful when conducting outdoor activities, do not conduct any open burnings, and drink plenty of water,“ the department stated.

The department has also put 16 districts in eight states and one federal territory in the peninsula are on Level 1 alert.

The 16 areas in the eight states are Chuping in Perlis; Sik and Pendang in Kedah; Hulu Perak and Kinta in Perak; Jeli, Machang and Kuala Krai in Kelantan and Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran and Bentong in Pahang.

Also listed are Petaling in Selangor; Jempol in Negri Sembilan; Tangkak in Johor; and Kepong.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has advised education departments to monitor the schools in regions where the heatwave is happening.

“The school management is advised to take cautionary steps like observing their students that are exposed to the heat, postpone all outdoor activities if the weather is too hot, and ensuring there is enough water supply in schools,“ it said in a circular.