Heatwave: No postponement of lectures, outdoor activities for IPT students

JOHOR BAHRU: There will be no postponement of lectures and outdoor activities for students at higher education institutions (IPT) following the current hot weather phenomenon, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said that lectures and outdoor activities, including sports, will continue as usual and any decision regarding a postponement will be made based on the current situation.

“If the situation worsens, maybe only outdoor activities (will be postponed), but others (such as lectures) will go on as usual.

“It all depends on the current situation. Sports activities as such are not compulsory for IPT students, and these activities are their own choice, unlike schools where everything is scheduled,” he told reporters after the UMNO Veterans’ Aidilfitri celebration here today, with Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi also present.

Mohamed Khaled said this when asked whether the ministry will postpone lectures and outdoor activities at IPTs due to the hot weather to prevent heat stroke. - Bernama