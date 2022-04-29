Heavier traffic on major highways last night

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of vehicles on several major highways has increased but traffic flow has remained smooth as at 11 last night.

A PLUS spokesman, when contacted by Bernama, said southbound traffic towards Kuala Kangsar at KM231.0 was a little slow for a two-kilometre stretch after a lorry broke down.

Meanwhile, traffic at KM279.8 from Nilai to the Seremban rest and service area was also slightly slower due to an accident involving a car in the middle lane.

Up north at the Penang bridge, the traffic situation was under control in both directions.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority spokesman said traffic in both directions remained smooth despite an increase in traffic volume.

The public can get the latest traffic information via the Plusline toll-free line at 1-800-88-0000 and the Twitter page at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the toll-free LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and the Twitter page at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama