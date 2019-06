PETALING JAYA: The traffic flow from the north along the North-South Highway heading towards the Klang Valley is slow, according to Plus Malaysia Head of Operations Excellence Mohd Yusuf Aziz.

“The current traffic status from the north is slow moving along Sg Petani to Bertam, Penang. (The situation is the same) along the Bukit Gantang layby towards Kuala Kangsar.

“Traffic is also slow approaching Sg Perak and Simpang Pulai layby. The layby is temporarily closed to ease the traffic flow.

“The traffic at areas at Gua Tempurong, Tapah, Sungkai and Slim River is also slow moving (due) to intermittent rain.

“Although traffic is heavy it is under control and smooth.

“Traffic from the south is still slow moving along Machap-Simpang Renggam mainline, (also) areas at Sedenak, Pagoh, and Bukit Gambir.

“Plus is expecting the traffic to continue to be heavy until early tomorrow morning,“ he said.

Earlier, it was reported there was congestion at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar due to inbound traffic from Singapore while traffic on the North-South Highway was slow moving from the Menora Tunnel to the Simpang Pulai (Selatan) rest stop; Tapah to Sungkai and Bukit Tagar to Bukit Beruntung.

An accident at Km204.2 (between Bukit Merah and Taiping (Utara)) caused a jam because one lane is blocked.

As for traffic from the east coast, the situation was the same from Karak to the Bentong toll plaza and Lentang to Bukit Tinggi.

The latest traffic updates are available on toll-free Plusline 1-800-88-0000 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or MHA (Malaysian Highway Authority) line at 1-800-88-7752.