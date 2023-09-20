Heavy downpour causes flash floods in several areas of Sepang today

SEPANG: A heavy downpour that started at about 1pm today resulted in flash floods in several areas of Sepang, and caused traffic congestion in many parts of the Sepang district.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said police received reports about major traffic congestions in at least three areas, namely the Kota Warisan-Kuala Lumpur International Airport interchange, Jalan Jenderam-Salak Tinggi and Jalan Sungai Merab-Bangi at about 4pm.

“Surveillance carried out by the district police headquarters’ investigation department and the Traffic Enforcement Department found that the reason for the traffic congestion was due to flash floods in several areas where congestion was reported.

“However, when the rain stopped, flood waters receded and traffic flow returned to normal. But since it was peak hours, traffic flow was slow due to heavy traffic as office hours was over and people were going home,” he said adding that traffic personnel were stationed to direct traffic flow.

According to the Sepang Viral Facebook, flood waters had receded in Taman Bunga Raya and Taman Seroja since rain had stopped at about 4pm.-Bernama