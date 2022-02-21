Heavy rain: 20 vehicles damaged in Cyber Valley

DENGKIL: Strong winds and heavy rain caused several large trees to fall and damage about 20 vehicles parked in parking lots in the Cyber Valley area here at around 5.30 pm today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said a distress call was received at 5.36 pm and seven firefighters from Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the scene.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, a workshop owner, Muhammad Harith Che Jusoh, 36, told Bernama that he was repairing a customer’s vehicle before witnessing a big tree suddenly falling onto several cars parked in the parking lot in front of his shop, adding that five of his customers’ cars were damaged and that it was the first time such an incident occurred in the seven years he had been there.

He hoped that the Sepang Municipal Council would take necessary actions to ensure such incidents in the future.

Checks by Bernama at around 8.30 pm revealed that firemen and council personnel were still working to clear the fallen trees. - Bernama